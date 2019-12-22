box of ThinkTAP Learn courses available with gift cardWith the new year just around the corner, it’s time to learn new skills.  Whether you’re a working pro or a dynamic artist, ThinkTAP Learn has you covered. Now you can get a gift card to give (or one to keep) to boost creativity.

Be sure to check out several of your favorite Photofocus writers on the site.  You’ll master new skills with more than 500 hours of training on creativity.  The gift cards are sent immediately with a ready to print a certificate (perfect for last-minute holiday shopping).

  • Video
  • Photography
  • Business
  • Design