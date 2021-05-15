This morning kicks off the first Visual Storytelling Conference! Running through May 17, 2021, this multi-day, multi-track hybrid training conference features classes taught by some of the world’s best photographers and content creators. Want to advance your skills to get a jump start on the summer? Check out three full days of live and interactive online sessions.

Learn from the best in the game, including Dave Cross, Kristina Sherk, Matt Kloskowski, Skip Cohen, Serge Ramelli, Jeremy Chan, Amy DeLouise and many more! Plus, be sure to catch Photofocus authors Vanelli, Michèle Grenier, Andrew Ford, Nate Torres, Kevin Ames and publisher Rich Harrington live on the stage.

National Geographic Explorer and Dell Ambassador Mike Libecki will kick things off with a keynote titled, “Tech Meets Tough: How to Gear Up for the Unexplored Earth.”

Want even more goodies?

Today is the last chance to get the VIP Bundle for just $99. You’ll get access to every class at the conference to watch after the event. Plus, get bonus tips and an entry to the VIP Raffle. And that’s not all … get full copies of LuminarAI and Excire Foto for free!