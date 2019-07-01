We’re introducing a COOL new feature for Photofocus readers. A free preset and LUT each week. Normally these will be newsletter exclusives (be sure to sign up for our newsletter below). Through this week, we’ll post them on our site for free. After this week though, you must subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get them.
Milky Way
This week’s preset is the perfect boost for shadowy images. Add warm light and a gentle lift.
What’s in the pack
- Adobe Camera Raw Creative Profile – Works in Lightroom, Photoshop, and Camera Raw
- Lookup Table (LUT) – for video applications
- Luminar Preset
- Aurora HDR Preset
- ON1 Photo Raw Preset
How to install
Quick Install Instructions
Lightroom
- From the menu bar, choose File > Import Profiles & Presets.
- In the Import dialog that appears, browse to the required path and select profiles or presets (.xmp extension) that you want to import.
- Click Import.
Adobe Camera Raw
- Click the menu button in the Basic panel (three stacked lines).
- Choose Load Settings.
- In the dialog that appears, browse to the required path and select profiles or presets (.xmp extension) that you want to import.
- Click Load.
Photoshop
- Applying Camera Raw as a Filter
- Click the menu button in the Basic panel (three stacked lines).
- Choose Load Settings.
- In the dialog that appears, browse to the required path and select profiles or presets (.xmp extension) that you want to import.
- Click Load
Luminar and Aurora HDR
- Choose File > Show Looks Folder
- Copy the Look file into the folder (.lmp extension for Luminar; .sal extension for Aurora HDR).
On1 Photo Raw
- Choose Settings > Import Preset.
- In the dialog that appears, browse to the required path and select the preset (.onp extension) that you want to import.
- Click Open.
- Choose a Category and Click OK.
Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)
- Free Preset of the Week – Milky Way - July 1, 2019
- Get started with your photography business with this free webinar - June 26, 2019
- Free Preset of the Week – Tokyo Nights - June 24, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.