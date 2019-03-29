Free Preset of the Week – Bright Shadows

We’re introducing a COOL new feature for Photofocus readers. A free preset and LUT each week. Normally these will be newsletter exclusives (be sure to sign up for our newsletter below). But for the month of April, we’ll post them on our site for free. Starting May 1 though, you must subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get them.
Bright Shadows
This week’s preset is the perfect boost for shadowy images. Add warm light and a gentle lift.
What’s in the pack
- Adobe Camera Raw Creative Profile – Works in Lightroom, Photoshop, and Camera Raw
- Lookup Table (LUT) – for video applications
- Luminar Preset
- Aurora HDR Preset
- ON1 Photo Raw Preset
How to install
Quick Install Instructions
Lightroom
- From the menu bar, choose File > Import Profiles & Presets.
- In the Import dialog that appears, browse to the required path and select profiles or presets that you want to import.
- Click Import.
Adobe Camera Raw
- Click the menu button in the Basic panel (three stacked lines).
- Choose Load Settings.
- In the dialog that appears, browse to the required path and select profiles or presets that you want to import.
- Click Load.
Photoshop
- Applying Camera Raw as a Filter
- Click the menu button in the Basic panel (three stacked lines).
- Choose Load Settings.
- In the dialog that appears, browse to the required path and select profiles or presets that you want to import.
- Click Load
Luminar and Aurora HDR
- Choose File > Show Looks Folder
- Copy the Look file int the folder
On1 Photo Raw
- Choose Settings > Import Preset.
- In the dialog that appears, browse to the required path and select the preset that you want to import.
- Click Open.
- Choose a Category and Click OK.
Comments
Douglas Conrad says
I downloaded the free preset pack but the preset for On1 (.ON1EFFECTS) wasn’t included in the pack. Am I missing something or is there a separate download for the On1 preset.
Bryan Esler says
Douglas – the preset is for On1 Photo Raw only; it’s the .onp file in the download. On1 Photo version 10 and below is not supported.