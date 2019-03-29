Free Preset of the Week – Bright Shadows

We’re introducing a COOL new feature for Photofocus readers. A free preset and LUT each week. Normally these will be newsletter exclusives (be sure to sign up for our newsletter below). But for the month of April, we’ll post them on our site for free. Starting May 1 though, you must subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get them.

Bright Shadows

This week’s preset is the perfect boost for shadowy images. Add warm light and a gentle lift.

What’s in the pack

Adobe Camera Raw Creative Profile – Works in Lightroom, Photoshop, and Camera Raw

Lookup Table (LUT) – for video applications

Luminar Preset

Aurora HDR Preset

ON1 Photo Raw Preset

Download them here

How to install

Quick Install Instructions

Lightroom

From the menu bar, choose File > Import Profiles & Presets. In the Import dialog that appears, browse to the required path and select profiles or presets that you want to import. Click Import.

Adobe Camera Raw

Click the menu button in the Basic panel (three stacked lines). Choose Load Settings. In the dialog that appears, browse to the required path and select profiles or presets that you want to import. Click Load.

Photoshop

Applying Camera Raw as a Filter Click the menu button in the Basic panel (three stacked lines). Choose Load Settings. In the dialog that appears, browse to the required path and select profiles or presets that you want to import. Click Load

Luminar and Aurora HDR

Choose File > Show Looks Folder Copy the Look file int the folder

On1 Photo Raw