“Phew! I have all the gear I will ever need,” said no photographer ever! I know that’s true as far as I’m concerned and I’m sure you feel the same way.

Here’s a way to get a photo toolbox completely free. Enter the Photofocus contest series and the toolbox is yours instantly. And you have the chance to win one of our amazing monthly prizes including a camera of your choice, valued at $3000 USD!

Win new gear

So far Photofocus readers have won a whole home photo gallery from Xpozer, protected storage from Drobo, a color calibration system for monitors, cameras, projectors and printers from X-Rite to name a few. There are lots of prizes waiting for you — this month we’re giving away a software package with Luminar, Aurora HDR and Plotagraph! Enter today.

Lead photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash