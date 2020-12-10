With the Celebrate 21 Years of Photofocus contest coming to a close this month, we wanted to announce the winners of our final monthly prize!

November’s winner

Congratulations to Martika Gartman! You’ve just won an Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III camera and a 12-100mm f/4 PRO lens! Olympus cameras are perfect whether you’re photographing portraits, wildlife, landscapes and more, offering game-changing portability to help you get the shot.

Watch your email for details on how to claim your prizes. There have been a lot of winners so far; see all of them here.