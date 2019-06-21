Photofocus

Celebrate freedom with July’s Photographer of the Day!

We loved seeing all your sports photographs for June’s Photographer of the Day feature! In July, we’re celebrating the red, white and blue with your favorite freedom photographs! Submit anything that represents “freedom” to you — it can be fireworks, parades, your nation’s colors and more! And this isn’t limited to our audience in the U.S.; we’d love to see how other countries around the world celebrate freedom too!

To get started and submit your photos, click here, or share them on our Flickr500px or Facebook communities. We can’t wait to see your photos!

Bryan Esler

Associate Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
