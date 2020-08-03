With summer in full swing, we’re looking to add a couple new writers to the Photofocus team. Writing for Photofocus is a great chance to have your work seen by photographers across the world as you lend your efforts to helping the greater photography community.

As a Photofocus writer, you get to be a member of a great team that works together in creating a product we’re proud of. You’ll also get some great perks, and a little cash.

Here’s what we’re looking for

The photography industry has changed drastically as of late, and we want to make sure that we’re catering to all levels of photographers! Is smartphone photography your thing? How about social media? We’re looking for someone who can tackle these topics head on, creating some great educational content for the “next age” of photographers.

We’re also looking for some passionate photographers who might just be getting started in the industry. Maybe photography is your side hustle, but you’ve built up a few clients and a pretty good following on social media. You don’t have to be a pro with decades of experience to share your knowledge!

Finally, if you’ve been at photography for a while and want to share your experiences, we’d love to talk to you, too. Whether you specialize in weddings, street photography, landscapes or documentary photography, you’ve got a story to tell.

What you get

Teamwork: We have a great team of editors and writers who will help you learn the ropes and get story ideas.

We have a great team of editors and writers who will help you learn the ropes and get story ideas. Access to new products: We get great products and software for review.

We get great products and software for review. Major exposure: Regular writers get additional exposure both on-site and with social media and newsletter blast to raise their profile.

Regular writers get additional exposure both on-site and with social media and newsletter blast to raise their profile. Extra revenue: We share the revenue of the site with our authors based on their views. No one is going to make a full-time living as a photoblogger, but extra revenue is possible for those who consistently write.

How to apply

Send an email to [email protected], with the subject “I’d like to be a part of Photofocus.” Please include three writing samples or links to blog posts you’ve written. Please include a link to a photo portfolio, website or social media page where we can see your work.

Please DO NOT apply if you are an SEO blogger or spam blogger. We are looking for real photographers who want to share their tips and skills.

We look forward to hearing from you!