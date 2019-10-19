It’s time to make your voice heard! Each week, we ask a question of our readers so we know what sort of content to produce more of. Your input helps us make Photofocus better.

This week we want to know whether or not you’ll be attending a photography conference in the near future! With PhotoPlus right around the corner, will we see you in New York? How about at WPPI or Photoshop World?

Lead photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash