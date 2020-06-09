May 2020 is in the history books and that can mean only one thing for Photofocus readers who entered our Celebrate 21 contest series — it’s time to announce the winner of the studio lighting kit from B&H!

Photofocus is having a birthday party commemorating 21 years of free photo education to our readers by giving you a chance each month to win a great prize. Some of the prizes won so far include an X-Rite i1 Photo 2 monitor, printer and projector calibration system, a Lume Cube lighting kit, gift certificate for a Santa Fe Workshop and an 8-bay protected storage system from Drobo.

The contest series is a long way from finished. Want to get in on the prize for June, a whole house full of large prints and frames from Xpozer worth $1000. Enter now and get your share!

Congratulations go to Mike Durio! You’ve won a studio set up with lights, background, stand and reflectors from B&H. Watch your email for the details on how to claim your prize. There have been a lot of winners so far; see all of them here.

Lead photo by David Hofmann on Unsplash