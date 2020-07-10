June 2020 is in the history books and that can mean only one thing for Photofocus readers who entered our Celebrate 21 contest series — it’s time to announce the winner of the Xpozer complete home makeover!

Photofocus is having a birthday party commemorating 21 years of free photo education to our readers by giving you a chance each month to win a great prize. Some of the prizes won so far include an X-Rite i1 Photo 2 monitor, printer and projector calibration system, a Lume Cube lighting kit, gift certificate for a Santa Fe Workshop and an 8-bay protected storage system from Drobo.

The contest series is a long way from finished. If you want to get in on the prize for July — a software package that includes Luminar 4, Aurora HDR and Plotagraph Pro — enter now!

Congratulations go to Edward Fiero! You’ve won a $1000 gift certificate to Xpozer so you can fill your walls! Watch your email for the details on how to claim your prize. There have been a lot of winners so far; see all of them here.

Lead photo by Simon Berger on Unsplash