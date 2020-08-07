July 2020 is in the history books and that can mean only one thing for Photofocus readers who entered our Celebrate 21 contest series — it’s time to announce the winner of the photography software package!

Photofocus is having a birthday party commemorating 21 years of free photo education to our readers by giving you a chance each month to win a great prize. Some of the prizes won so far include an X-Rite i1 Photo 2 monitor, printer and projector calibration system, a Lume Cube lighting kit, gift certificate for a Santa Fe Workshop and an 8-bay protected storage system from Drobo.

The contest series is a long way from being finished. If you want to get in on the prize for August — a Spider Holster package and a B&H gift card — enter now!

This month we have three winners! Each have won a copy of Luminar 4, Aurora HDR and Plotagraph Pro. Congratulations to Tom Malar, Pam Mullins and Pasquale Ricchetti! Watch your email for details on how to claim your prize. There have been a lot of winners so far; see all of them here.