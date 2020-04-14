It’s time to announce the next winner of the Photofocus Celebrates 21 contest — our winner for February!

So far we’ve given away an Xpozer gift set, an X-Rite calibrator system, a Lume Cube lighting kit and two Platypod gift sets. For March, we’ve teamed up with Santa Fe Workshops to give you a one-of-a-kind photography workshop experience!

Congratulations, John Fortson! You’ve won a gift card to experience a Santa Fe Workshop valued at up to $1000 USD! We’ll be in touch with you shortly, so be sure to keep an eye on your email. Want to see the full list of winners? Click here.

Lead photo by David Clode on Unsplash