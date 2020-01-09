In October, we gave away a great Xpozer gift set, with a certificate valued up to $1000 to fill your walls with your favorite photographs! Now, we’re here to announce the latest winner of the Photofocus Celebrates 21 contest!

Each month we’re giving away a different prize, thanks to our amazing partners. It all leads up to the grand prize next fall, which includes a camera of your choice (up to $3000 USD), Drobo 8D, X-Rite color calibration system, Plotaverse software, a Santa Fe Workshops experience, plenty of Skylum software and more.

November’s winner

Congrats to Jared Ribic, our winner for November! You’ll get a X-Rite i1Photo Pro 2 calibration system — the industry standard for color measurement for monitors, projectors, cameras, printers and more.

We’ll be in touch with both of you shortly, so be sure to keep an eye on your email. Want to see the full list of winners? Click here.

Lead photo by Vasundhara Srinivas on Unsplash