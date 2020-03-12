It’s time to announce the next winner of the Photofocus Celebrates 21 contest — our winner for February!

So far we’ve given away an Xpozer gift set, an X-Rite calibrator system, a Lume Cube lighting kit and a Platypod gift set. For February, we’ve got another Platypod gift set to give away!

Congratulations, Jean Saliba! You’ve won a Platypod gift set, along with a $100 B&H Photo gift card. With Platypod, you’ll experience the best in compact camera stability.

We’ll be in touch with you shortly, so be sure to keep an eye on your email. Want to see the full list of winners? Click here.