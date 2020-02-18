It’s time to announce the next winner of the Photofocus Celebrates 21 contest — our winner for January!

So far we’ve given away an Xpozer gift set, an X-Rite calibrator system and a Lume Cube lighting kit. For January, we’re giving away a package that’s all about stabilization.

Congratulations, Anastasios Moustakis! You’ve won a Platypod gift set, along with a $100 B&H Photo gift card. With Platypod, you’ll experience the best in compact camera stability.

We’ll be in touch with you shortly, so be sure to keep an eye on your email. Want to see the full list of winners? Click here.