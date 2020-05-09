It’s time to announce the next winner of the Photofocus Celebrates 21 contest — our winner for April!

So far we’ve given away an Xpozer gift set, X-Rite calibrator system, Lume Cube lighting kit, two Platypod gift sets and a gift certificate to Santa Fe Workshops. For April, we teamed up with Drobo to offer up a new Drobo 8D!

If you want to store and protect your photos, there’s no better solution than Drobo’s RAID devices. The Drobo 8D is an 8-bay device, allowing you to store memories for a lifetime! Save 10% off their online store with the code PHOTOFOCUS.

Congratulations, Christina Jensen! You’ve won a new Drobo 8D! We’ll be in touch with you shortly, so be sure to keep an eye on your email. Want to see the full list of winners? Click here.

Lead photo by Daniel Hehn on Unsplash