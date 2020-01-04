Have you had your eye on that new mirrorless camera? Excited for what’s being announced at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES)? Well, you’ve got several chances to win some of your favorite camera gear!

Throughout the next several months, we’re giving you the chance to win huge prizes from some of our partners, all leading up to the grand prize in the fall. The grand prize not only includes things like a Drobo 8D, Skylum Luminar 4, Xpozer gift certificate, Plotaverse software, X-rite calibration tools and a Santa Fe Workshops experience — it also includes a camera of your choice, up to $3000!

It’s super easy to enter — just head over to photofocus.com/celebrate and enter with your email address, or login with Facebook.

We’re also giving away monthly prizes! Past monthly winners have won things like an X-Rite color calibration system, Lume Cube kit and Xpozer gift certificate. We’ll be announcing December’s winner soon, so don’t miss out!

Lead photo by Nick Elliott on Unsplash