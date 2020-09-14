I frequently get asked if I do photograph weddings … I answer with a resounding NO! Why, you might ask? It boils down to stress — I just don’t need it. I photographed one wedding and it was a headache from the get-go.

Dealing with people

Don’t get me wrong. I deal with people all the time, but nothing seems to stress people out as a wedding can. People who seemed quite sane a few months ago, are suddenly Bridezillas and Momzillas. Sure, it’s all smiles and happy faces, but you can cut the tension with a knife. I can’t deal with it.

Gear failure

I didn’t have a backup camera for the wedding, initially. My only DSLR was dropped two months before the wedding and refused to focus. Lesson learned! While that was getting fixed I bought another. Sure, an upgrade, but still, I now had a backup camera.

Also, the only time I have ever had an SD card fail, was, of course, that wedding. Thankfully my camera had dual card slots and I still had all the images from the other card.

Exhaustion

My hat goes off to all the wedding photographers (and videographers). This is exhausting work and I have no idea how you do 12 hour days and survive to tell the tale! I spent the whole next day in bed — there’s no way could I have got up to do it again the following weekend.

Endless edits

I have a set rule when it comes to studio shoots — I only shoot for a set amount of time and I usually only edit a set amount of photos. But with weddings you seem to capture so many moments and end up editing so many images, and they are expected.

Don’t work for friends

This was a favor for a friend … don’t do it! I was a guest and the photographer. I did it for peanuts and then felt bad asking to get the little payment I got.

Worse yet, the marriage lasted less than six months. I now don’t see either of them. The bride hated the images — she decided she didn’t like her dress! All my hard work for NOTHING.

Summing up

So if you shoot weddings (or want to shoot weddings) go for it. You earn every cent you make, just don’t ask me to do it with you. I just don’t need the stress! But that’s just my opinion.