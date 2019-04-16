How to get the most out of Photoshop World Orlando 2019

In this video, I share suggestions for getting the most of out Photoshop World with my intern Jason Geld. I’ve been attending Photoshop World since 1999 and have attended all but one. Over the years I’ve built a network of friends and business associates. I make it a point to bring my interns to this event so they can experience and receive the same benefits I have over the years.

I strongly encourage you to invest in your education and attend Photoshop World. Here are a few of my top suggestions to help you get the most out of Photoshop World:

Stay at the host hotel so you are in the middle of the action and can mingle with the instructors.

Attend EVERY CLASS. Although this is impossible for one person, you can still attend all the classes by making connections with others and split the class schedule between your new friends. Then, meet during lunch or dinner and share what you learned with each other.

Don’t forget to attend classes on the expo floor. These classes are in between the main classes so you don’t miss anything.

Attend the extra social events to have fun and build network connections.

First-time attendees should attend the Attendee Orientation with Larry Becker. You will love the information and Larry, of course!

If you plan on attending, please use my personal affiliate link. You get to hang with me and my friends at Midnight Madness and join us for a free breakfast after. Plus, proceeds will go toward extra prizes.