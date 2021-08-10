Megapixel wars seem to be all the rage these days. Between the Sony a7R IV, the Nikon Z 7 II and Canon EOS R5 (not to mention medium format options), high-megapixel cameras are certainly becoming more and more common on the market.
But do you really need 50 megapixels? Or is 20 megapixels just fine?
What is a megapixel?
Megapixel means that a camera can capture 1 million pixels per image. That means a 12 megapixel camera can capture 12 million pixels per image. Does that mean a 50 megapixel camera is amazing? Im sure the camera is amazing, but why would you need 50 megapixels?
Ask yourself how and where you utilize your images. Are you and your clients mostly posting for web and social media? What are your largest print sizes? Honestly, unless your images are constantly on massive billboards, you do not need 50 megapixels.
Other aspects to consider
Larger files from your camera will require more memory and more powerful computers to handle them. You are going to need to consider your storage situation. These files will take up quite a bit more space.
You might need a new set of lenses. Lenses older than about five or six years might not be able to hold focus for the entire image. If you are a landscape photographer, you probably want clean and sharp edges. Your older lenses might do fine for the center of the image, but the rest of your image might be soft.
Truthfully, more megapixels can possibly decrease your overall image quality. Your higher megapixel count will likely increase the noise ratio in the camera. Chances are you will have noise in your images that have a higher ISO.
Think about your editing workflow. You are going to see details and a lot of them. The amount of detail you see will affect how you process your image. You will zoom in and see lots of wrinkles but zoom out and it looks great. You will have much more information to work with and that may or may not be a good thing.
Bottom line
I personally would rather have lower megapixels and overall better ISO with less noise. My images aren’t being printed for massive buildings and billboards. If 50+ megapixels excites you, then go for it. Just understand the bigger picture.
Clearly this is a special purpose tool for landscape and studio photographers. IMO, the model with an AA filter is redundant.
Astrophotography benefits a lot too
Thats a bit narrow focus for the article Its hardly just a “50mp” camera without other improvements in the technology under the hood. Do we all really need 50mp? No we don’t but maybe it may be a good idea to see how it works in practice first before ripping it a new one on speculation and bluster. The possibilities for cropping are better for a start. The option to have the low pass filter not on are also fantastic for people who demand the sharpest of image quality. The focus on ISO and noise are also out of kilter… Read more »
Absolutely, it could very much be the best camera’s canon has yet made. For now I’m a canon shooter and have been for many years. I actually need a new camera. Will these be an option, maybe? However, if 50MP is all they are promoting about these cameras, well my hopes aren’t too high. I could be wrong and like I mentioned they are probably going to be amazing cameras. 50 MP though, I’m still very much suspicious.
I totally agree. I’m using 16mp sensors for years now and never ran into the problem of low quality prints (tried max. A3). Why the the big camera manufacturers (especially Nikon and Canon) don’t change their thinking regarding megapixel vs. ISO performance is beyond me. Image quality is not a concern anymore with almost any camera. Now it’s about ease of use, build quality and extra features like weather sealing or built in WiFi. And compared to some of the mirrorless cameras out there, Nikon and Canon cameras are so far behind offering these features that I am seriously worried… Read more »
Good article – most folks forget that a 4×6 print at sensible resolution only requires 2 MP. The average full-screen web picture needs even fewer. What all those extra megapixels do is offer freedom to crop the image to give the best composition.
All those extra megapixels also introduce another problem – downsizing by most on-line and social media sites. Unsophisticated downsizing can ruin the quality of an image and quickly invalidate the advantages that all those extra pixels were supposed to bring.
One area that benefits would be people who composite and/or retouch their images. Product photographers would benefit.
A DSLR with 50 megapixels is cheaper than a new medium format system.
I would hold off judgement till I see the sample files vs images from a medium format camera.
Absolutely cheaper verses a medium format camera :D This is a good discussion because there is so much to consider.
And Bill Gates said that no one would ever need more than 640K memory on their computer.
Haha, great comment. This made me laugh and it’s so true.
Although I *like* the idea of a 50mp camera … I have 3 basic concerns here. 1) What I really want in a camera is better dynamic range. I think the jury is out on that one. 2) I shoot at ISO 12800 a lot. This camera only goes to 6400… but the jury is out as to the quality of 6400 (if it’s better than the 5DIII quality at 6400 then maybe it can be pushed). 3) Most of all…. I worry about DLA (diffraction limited aperture). The size of the pixels means that beyond f/6.7 the image starts… Read more »
David,
Absolutely agree and hopefully I can get my hands on one soon and put it to the test. Maybe, it will blow us away but for now without saying they’ve improved anything else, I’m going to remain very skeptical.
I think this was a good conversation starter without actually testing the camera. Everyone considering on purchasing this camera should ask themselves these questions and more. Let’s see how the images will hold up with higher ISO. If the new technology is there with better quality, then this camera could be the right tool for artist that’s interested in entering competitions or having their work displayed in galleries. Print photography is still relevant to many photographers in various industries. I would definitely say these new 50 Megapixel cameras will cater to a certain market like most technology does
It’s just like when you could do with your 35mm camera, or not. There were people who needed medium format cameras, or even large ones. Sure, you should ask yourself if any given kind of camera is what you really need (unless you’re just the gear collector kind), and makes sense in your workflow, taking into account factors like storage needs and so on. Nobody forces you to buy 50MP cameras, nor these will be the only camera models available. If one feels diminished because there are 50MP cameras and he or she doesn’t own one, well, he or she… Read more »
I agree give me a camera with less noise, quicker and more accurate auto-focus.
In my honest opinion, comparing these specialty cameras (because that’s what they are; they’re aimed at fashion and landscape photographers primarily) to the other offerings out there seems a little premature and silly.
The Mark IV is rumoured to be coming out toward the end of the summer, and it’ll be the one that most of us will be drooling over, with a more reasonable megapixel count, better ISO sensitivity and dynamic range, and HOPEFULLY Canon will clue in and give us WiFi and GPS too. Until then, let’s just call these ones what they are; specialty, niche cameras.
Camera shake is a big concern with 50 MP. Poor low light capability is my second concern – with more noise than 5d3. This camera is specialised use – it needs lots of light – as in Studio for 5dS or on a tripod I.e. Landscapes for 5dSR
But I still want one. So long as it syncs with Profoto B1 – it will rival medium format.
totally agree. The best possible thing that photographers can do is not chase after the latest and bigger MP, its about settings and knowing your gear to the n’th degree.
Some people are skeptical of new technology, and some people embrace it. Larger MP will compete in those who are considering medium format without the cost of medium format cameras.
I agree, if you primarily shoot for Facebook or social media then 50 MP is not for you. One could argue that anything more than 2 MP is overkill for web publishing…so why have anything more than a point and shoot?
WRT storage space….arguing against new technology due to memory needs or storage is really a false argument in my opinion.
Selling more megapixels is about marketing more than it is about utility and function. I liken it to the production of automobiles with 150 mph speedometers for use on roads with a max posted speed of 65 or 70.
Of course, if you do actually need the speed, or the pixels, it’s nice to know the option is there.
Things are alway getting better, canon comes out with better lens and your lens is more then 5 years old its problem time to move up. Everyone knows that the glass makes the images #1. Just like it has alway been the lower the iso the better the images #2. but now the more pixels the more detail, the better the image. I have canon and mamiya. Anyone can take great images with a canon type camera, But You really need to know what you are doing to step up to the PRO level like Mamiya. Don’t nock 50,60 or… Read more »
