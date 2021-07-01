This morning, Sony has announced that their Xperia 1 III flagship phone is now available for preorder. It will ship to customers beginning August 19, 2021, unlocked, for a price of $1298. The new 5G capable phone features the world’s first variable smartphone telephoto lens as well as the world’s first 4K HDR OLED 120Hz Refresh Rate Display.

The Xperia 1 III smartphone provides a rich collection of integrated features that connect the Xperia community with some of the most advanced technologies across Sony’s entire suite of consumer electronics products. Whether you are a photographer, audiophile, cinephile, gamer or cinematographer, the next generation of the Xperia 1 flagship series will deliver a user experience that is unlike any other smartphone in market today. Notable features include:

World´s first smartphone with a Variable telephoto lens paired with a Dual PD sensor

Real-time Eye AF, Real-time Tracking and fast, accurate continuous AF across all lenses

20fps Burst Mode with low light noise reduction powered by BIONZ X

Brand new AI (artificial intelligence) super resolution zoom technology

Updated Photography Pro feature – now equipped with ‘Basic Mode’

World’s first smartphone with a 4K HDR 120Hz Refresh rate display crafted from Gorilla Glass Victus and an IP65/68 water resistance and protection against dust.

Improved battery life (4500mAh) and the ability to charge up to 50% of capacity in 30 minutes with the kitted 30W charger – in addition to a newly extended battery life of up to three years

Improved camera technology

Co-developed with the engineers behind the Sony Alpha brand cameras that are renowned for their industry-leading autofocus technology. Learn more about additional advanced imaging features in the Xperia 1 III:

Four focal lengths in photo and video recording – 16mm, 24mm, 70mm and 105mm

ZEISS T* coating contributes to exquisite rendering and contrast by reducing reflections

A new AI super resolution zoom, ensuring precision is not compromised

Manual controls over select settings

Basic Mode’ feature in Photography Pro

The latest Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEye

On the video side, Cinematography Pro “powered by CineAlta” enables more creative choices for engaging storytelling such as dramatic 5x slow-motion in 4K HDR 120fps. In addition, Xperia 1 III offers:

Ability to record in 21:9 ratio at 24/25/30/60fps

Eight different Look color management pre-sets

Sony’s unique Intelligent wind filter technology

Various UI improvements designed specifically with movie makers in mind

For more information and to preorder yours, visit B&H Photo.