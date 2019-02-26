WPPI: What to know before you go

With WPPI officially under way, it can be challenging for first-time attendees to know where to go, what to do and what to expect. Here’s a quick guide to get you started.

Types of classes

WPPI breaks its classes down into three main groups. Platform classes don’t require any preregistration and are offered on a first-come, first served basis. You can come and go as you choose, making it easy to go next door if you aren’t happy with the first one you walked into.

PLUS classes are full-day workshop-type classes that require preregistration. And finally, master classes are two-hour hands-on sessions.

The expo

If you’ve never attended a trade show in the past, you’ll be amazed at the size of WPPI’s expo floor. Needless to say, it’s HUGE and manufacturers of all things photo including props, costumes and backgrounds spread throughout. You’ll get to meet with companies like Canon, Nikon, Sony, Olympus, Panasonic, Sigma, Tamron, Fuji to call out just a few. There are learning opportunities right on the show floor where many speakers present on vendor stages. You’ll get to see new products from other vendors like MagMod, and get to take advantage of special show-only deals from B&H Photo.

The expo is open Wednesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photowalks and special events

Most photowalks require preregistration but are a great opportunity to take what you’ve learned in the platform classes and from the expo floor and apply it to real-world situations.

If you’re still looking for a photowalk, be sure to join Photofocus authors Levi Sim and Bryan Esler on Wednesday, as they explore making moving portraits with flash.

In terms of special events, there are a plethora of them that attendees can take advantage of. You’ll be able to meet up with other attendees, speakers, vendors and more. Check out the complete list of special events on the WPPI website.

A bunch of Photofocus team members will be exploring WPPI throughout the week, so if you see us, be sure to stop and say hi! We can’t wait to see what WPPI has in store this year and what you experienced!