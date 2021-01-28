WANDRD has announced two new products, including a Tech Pouch that can connect to the company’s existing PRVKE and DUO backpacks.

Made from weather-resistant N420 HD Ripstop with 5PM Coating, the WANDRD Tech Pouch comes in three sizes, and has two quick-grab side handles. The pouch also has a secure grip pass-through handle and two access pockets.

Meant to hold small tech and gear accessories like portable hard drives, chargers and other tools, the Tech Pouch makes for easy access for your gear. You’ll find elastic mesh pockets inside, as well as pen/pencil loops.

The Tech Pouch comes in three sizes, with the smallest being able to lay flat.

Small Medium Large

In addition to the Tech Pouch, WANDRD also announced a Toiletry Carry.

To learn more, visit wandrd.com.