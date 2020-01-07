Announced overnight at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Wacom introduced the Wacom One, a new pen display geared toward creative beginners, social content creators and visual thinkers. Offering pen-on-screen sketching, drawing and annotating, the pen display is compatible with macOS, Windows and Android devices.

Not to be confused with the One by Wacom, the 13″ pen display offers third-party pen support (including those from Lamy, Samsung and STAEDTLER), and comes with an ecosystem that supports not only creative software, but also popular programs like Microsoft Office.

The Wacom One retails for $399.95, and is available today from B&H.

“Whether drawing, editing images or developing and communicating ideas, Wacom One offers all the essentials to put beginning creatives and creators on a path toward discovering the joy of creating directly on screen,” said Faik Karaouglu, Executive Vice President of Wacom’s Creative Business Unit.

Wacom One’s pressure-sensitive pen delivers preciseness, and does not require a battery or recharge. The Wacom One features a 1920×1080 full HD display, and offers 72% NTSC color. It also has anti-glare treated film, and has folding legs to allow creatives to have the optimal working position.

The device also comes with a copy of Clip Studio Paint Pro from Celsys, with up to six months of free use.