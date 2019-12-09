Future Media Conferences has announced Vlog University, taking place January 31-February 1, 2020 in Los Angeles. Geared toward online influencers that use video to deliver content, Vlog University focuses on three components of success: Producing visually compelling video content, generating followers and monetization of online channels.

The program features industry-leading influencer Justine Ezarik, who will teach marketing workshops with how-to tips. You’ll also learn techniques on how to aggregate followers and build a successful channel.

Additional training sessions will cover topics such as writing scripts, budgeting, setting up your studio, video editing techniques and an overview on choosing gear, workstations and cameras.

Other speakers include Jeff Greenberg, Jenna Ezarik, Peter Mandich, Nicki Sun, Bayan Joonam, PhotoJoseph, Mark Spencer and more.

Photofocus owner Richard Harrington will also present, hosting “Podcast 101: Creating & Editing — How with Just a Mic and Garageband” and “High Quality, Low Budget Planning — Script, budget and timelines. How to not go broke while making great content.”

Hosted at the Los Angeles Convention Center, sessions are open to attendees 14 years of age and older. The full two-day pass costs $299, with additional extras available. And if you can’t make it to LA for the two-day event, you can watch online through a recording bundle. Visit vloguniversity.com to register and learn more.