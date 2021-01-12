As a part of ShowStoppers at CES, ViewSonic has announced the latest additions to its professional-grade line of ColorPro monitors. This line of monitors offers exceptional color accuracy, performance and features for creators, including color sensor and PANTONE-validated models.

VP3286-8K

The new ViewSonic flagship model is the VP3286-8K, a 32-inch 8K monitor that features wide Adobe RGB color coverage. It also delivers accurate picture quality for sRGB and Rec709, and offers additional features such as color sensor and color-blind modes.

“The ViewSonic ColorPro series consistently delivers a display solution for the most demanding users who rely on image quality,” said Phong Phanel, vertical marketing manager of professional displays for ViewSonic Americas. “Color accuracy and performance are the top features of the ColorPro line and are engineered to ensure that they deliver the highest accuracy level in color reproduction, contrast and detail. Some models in the ColorPro series are PANTONE-validated, so they deliver the exceptional color reproduction and meet the requirements of the PANTONE Matching System (PMS) of colors.”

The new color-blind mode allows creators to simulate color blindness and adjust the color as. needed. An “Advanced” mode lets a color-blind user adjust the images and colors to enhance images, allowing them to see colors and details that otherwise would have been missed. According to independent testing, this “Advanced” mode increases color and image recognition up to 90% compared to standard displays.

The VP3286-8K includes Thunderbolt 3 and DisplayPort connectivity, and also has a USB hub. It will be available beginning in summer 2021 with an estimated retail price of $4999.99.

Other monitors introduced

ViewSonic also introduced four other ColorPro monitors, including the VP3286-4K, a 4K version of the 8K monitor discussed above. It offers 100% Adobe RGB coverage, color-blind mode and the same connectivity options. It will be available in summer 2021 for an estimated retail price of $1999.99.

A 27-inch version — the VP2786-4K — was also announced, available in summer 2021 for $999.99.

Finally, two video-centric monitors were unveiled, the VP2776-4K and VP2776-2K. Both offer 100$ DCI-P3 color accuracy for video editing and digital cinema, and also include the color-blind mode. Connectivity options include USB-C, HDMI and DisplayPort, and the monitors also feature a USB hub. They will be available in summer 2021 for an estimated retail price of $899.99 and $499.99, respectively.

For more information, visit viewsonic.com.