The new Nikon z 9 has stolen the headlines today, and rightly so. It looks and sounds like a stunning camera. However, some new Nikon Z mount lenses that have been announced should equally excite Nikon fans.

There’s no denying that Nikon has been rather quiet compared to their noisy neighbors, Sony and Canon. However, today, Nikon cranked the volume on their stereo to 11 and now the masses are finally starting to pay attention. The Nikon Z 9 is arguably the most exciting camera announced this year. Still, we can’t forget about the exciting Nikon Z mount lenses that have been announced too.

Now, Nikon’s Z mount lenses have always impressed us. Regardless of how Nikon Z cameras performed, the lenses have always been top-notch. So, we’re expecting big things from these new releases, and the lenses that are currently being developed. We can’t wait to get our hands on them. Until then, we’ll just have to take a look at the specs and images that Nikon sent our way. Let’s check them out.

NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S

The first super-telephoto zoom lens in the NIKKOR Z lineup that covers a focal length range from 100mm to 400mm

Offers a multi-focusing system that utilizes two STMs (stepping motors), enabling fast, precise and quiet AF operation for both stills and videos

Employs an optical vibration reduction function with an effect equivalent to a shutter speed 5.5 stops faster, which is the highest among NIKKOR Z lenses

Available later this year for a suggested retail price of $2,699.95

Nikon Z mount lenses – NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S

Covers a 120mm focal length while attaining high optical performance throughout the entire zoom range

Enabled with high maximum reproduction ratio of 0.39x at the maximum telephoto position and a short minimum focus distance of 0.35m (at the max wide-angle)

Features a click-less control ring for smooth operation and reduced operational sound during video recording

Lightest lens in its class, weighing only 1.39lb (630g)

Available later this year for a suggested retail price of $1,099.95

Mount Adapter FTZ II

Features a streamlined design with minimal projections, making it easier to use with the vertical grip of the Z 9

Comfortable for shooting in any direction with removed tripod socket, reduced size and enhanced compatibility with a wider variety of tripod plates

Seamlessly adapts F-Mount lenses to the larger Z-Mount, retaining the image quality, AF, weather sealing and comfortable handling

Available later this year for a suggested retail price of $249.95

Nikon Z mount lenses in development – NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S

Per Nikon’s press release, the NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S, the first NIKKOR Z super-telephoto prime lens, belongs to the S-Line of NIKKOR Z lenses, which pursues the ultimate in optical performance. The NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S realizes the rendering of realistic images by achieving beautiful bokeh and high resolution.

It will feature a built-in 1.4x teleconverter and a new coating that delivers the highest anti-reflection performance in NIKKOR history. Providing superb operability in a design that is also ideal for video recording, the NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S will support the imaging expression of professional photographers.

There is no mention of a release date or price. However, I think we can safely say that you had better start saving your pennies now. It’s great to finally see Nikon innovating once again. It has been far too long since anything quite as exciting as the Z 9 and these new lenses have been announced by team yellow. We hope to get the Z 9 and the new lenses in for review soon, so stay tuned.