If you want to get more into video production in 2020, look no further than Vlog University. The two-day conference in Los Angeles takes place January 31-February 1, 2020, and features Justine Ezarik (iJustine) and several other well-known video creators, editors and producers.

You’ll learn everything from marketing and gaining followers to writing scripts and video editing techniques.

In addition to iJustine, Jeff Greenberg, PhotoJoseph, Mark Spencer and several others will be on-site teaching classes. Photofocus publisher Richard Harrington will also be teaching two classes — “Podcast 101: Creating & Editing a Podcast with Just a Mic and a Computer” as well as “High Quality, Low Budget: How to Not Go Broke While Making Great Content.”

Hosted at the Los Angeles Convention Center, sessions are open to attendees 14 years of age and older. The full two-day pass costs $299, with additional extras available. And if you can’t make it to LA for the two-day event, you can watch online through a recording bundle.

Save 15% off registration with the promo code TAP15. Visit vloguniversity.com to get started!

Lead photo by jose aljovin on Unsplash