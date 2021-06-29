The 2021 International Portrait Photographer of the Year awards from International Portrait Photographer was just announced. Congratulations to the overall winner Forough Yavari from Australia. You can see her image below.

2021 was the first year for this award that Peter Eastway and his Pt Publishing Company have created.

Peter Eastway states:

“There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing your photos published alongside the world’s best. And the International Portrait Photographer of the Year Awards book is a real book — printed on paper and bound between hardcovers, but of course, you will also be able to see the wonderful flip-book presentations here on the website. Being published is a mark of success! This is our first year of the International Portrait Photographer of the Year Award and we’re following a similar philosophy to our successful International Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards (now in its eighth year). And because we want to create a book of ‘contemporary’ photography, we’re not interested in old chestnuts that have won awards years ago, we want to see what you’re capturing and processing now. That’s why your entries must have been captured after 1 January 2019 (so, within the last 28-odd months). The main aim of our Award is to be one of the Top 101 portrait photographs of the year. This gives you a place in our exclusive book which is published online and can be purchased as a ‘real’ hard-cover paper publication as well (it’s proudly printed by Momento Pro).”



You can read much more about their judges, the process and how the final book images are chosen on their site.

Congrats, Julie!

We’d also like to say a big congratulations to our own author and Editorial Board member, Julie Powell! Well done Julie, very exciting and we’re quite proud of you.