Tonight, Tamron announced the development of a new telephoto lens for Sony E-mount full-frame cameras — the 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD.

Planned to launch in fall 2020, the 70-300mm will be the smallest and lightest telephoto zoom lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras. The camera comes in at just 5.8 inches, 19.2 ounces and a maximum diameter of 77mm.

Perfect for athletics, wildlife and more, the lens features moisture-resistant construction and also takes full advantage of Sony’s in-camera features, including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF. The lens shares a 67mm filter diameter, common with all of Tamron’s full-frame mirrorless camera lenses, including the recently released 28-200mm lens for Sony cameras.

Pricing and detailed availability is not yet available.

Background photo by Rowan Heuvel on Unsplash