Late Wednesday night, Tamron announced the development of the second generation of its 28-75mm f/2.8 lens for Sony E-mount. The lens is expected to launch in 2021.

Top features of the 28-75mm f/2.8 G2

The 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 is the successor of the 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A036), a popular zoom lens that has earned high evaluation worldwide. It reflects the fruits of continuous evolution and customer-focused refinement.

Retaining the well-received compact size of its predecessor, the new 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 incorporates a new optical construction based on a design that has been revamped to enhance imaging performance and its features are compatible with the latest model digital cameras that offer increased resolution. The AF drive, Tamron’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism, is adopted to deliver higher autofocus speed with greater precision. With the MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 7.1 inches at the wide end and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.7, the lens boasts advanced close-up shooting performance.

Additionally, it features a new design in the pursuit of enhanced operability and ergonomic texture. Tamron pioneered the category of compact fast-aperture standard zoom lenses for mirrorless cameras and the new 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 truly is a next-generation lens for everyday use.

The new lens supports the full array of frequently used angles-of-view including wide-angle, standard, medium telephoto and telephoto, making it easy to compose the perfect shot without changing lenses or your position from the subject.

The 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 is also compatible with the new Tamron Lens Utility software originally and uniquely developed by Tamron. Tamron Lens Utility can be operated via your computer by connecting the lens from its Connector Port via the optional Tamron Connection Cable. Users can customize the functions and update the firmware through the lens rather than through the camera. The personal customization gives flexible shooting options to match the shooting situation such as still photography or videography.