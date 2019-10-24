This morning at PhotoPlus, Tamron announced its commitment to mirrorless systems, with three prime lenses announced for Sony full-frame E-Mount cameras.

The 20mm, 24mm and 35mm f/2.8 were announced, all with half macro capabilities with a short minimum object distance (MOD.) Each lens is constructed using LD glass and glass-molded aspherical elements. Silent autofocus is driven by an OSD (Optimized Silent Drive) DC motor.

The 24mm and 35mm will be released November 20, 2019, while the 20mm is scheduled for January. All lenses are now available for pre-order, with all three retailing for $349.

In our initial hands-on impressions, the prime lenses were very lightweight and had smooth focusing. They worked very well close-up. The 35mm features an internal frame lens hood that is unique to Tamron.

Tamron also announced the 70-180mm f/2.8, which is said to be 25% shorter and 45% lighter than the equivalent 70-200mm f/2.8 made for traditional sensors. It joins the 17-28mm and 28-75mm to complete the “trinity” of Tamron lenses for mirrorless cameras. They all feature 67mm filter size to match the other lenses. The lens will be available in spring 2020, with pricing and final specs to be announced.

Stay tuned to Photofocus for more news and announcements at PhotoPlus.