Tonight, Tamron has announced that its three previously announced lenses — the 35-150mm f/2-2.8 for E-mount, the 28-75mm f2.8 G2 for E-mount and the 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 for Fujifilm will all launch October 28, 2021.

35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD perfect for travel

The 35-150mm f/2-2.8 marks the world’s first mirrorless zoom lens for E-mount with a maximum wide-open aperture of f/2. It covers the range from wide-angle through telephoto, and is ideal for travel photography. With this focal range, you can enjoy shooting magnificent views and large buildings at 35mm and dynamic close-up shots at 150mm.

In addition, by incorporating the VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism, the lens features a very high-speed and high-precision autofocus for a fast-aperture lens. It also incorporates a new design in the pursuit of enhanced operability and ergonomic convenience.

The 35-150mm f/2-2.8 will be available October 28, 2021 for a retail price of $1899. Stay tuned for preorder information.

28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 offers compact size with enhanced performance

The 28-75mm f/2.8 is the successor of the original 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD, a popular zoom lens that has earned high evaluation worldwide. Retaining the well-received compact size of its predecessor, the new 28-75mm F2.8 G2 incorporates a new optical construction based on a design that has been revamped to enhance imagingperformance and its features are compatible with the latest model digital cameras that offer increased resolution.

The AF drive, TAMRON’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism, is adopted to deliver higher autofocus speed with greater precision. With the MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 7.1” at the wide end and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.7, the lens boasts advanced close-up shooting performance.

The 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 will be available October 28, 2021 for a retail price of $899. Preorders are now available.

18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD marks Tamron’s entry into the Fujifilm market

The 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 VC VXD covers a wide zoom range from approximately 27mm to 450mm in full-frame equivalent focal length. The first APS-C mirrorless camera zoom lens in the world with a 16.6x zoom ratio, the lens delivers the benefits of a versatile all-in-one zoom lens ideal for an extensive array of photographic scenarios.

Its AF drive system uses TAMRON’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism for superior quietness and agile performance. The lens includes special lens elements arranged precisely to maintain high resolution performance from edge-to-edge and provide high image quality making it the best of all all-in-one zoom lenses.

Moreover, with an MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 5.9” at the 18mm wide end and a remarkable maximum magnification ratio of 1:2, this lens performs astonishingly well when shooting up close.

The 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 for Fujifilm will be available October 28, 2021 for a retail price of $699. Stay tuned for preorder information.