Late Tuesday evening, Tamron announced the development of its first lens for Fujifilm X-mount, the 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD. The lens will also be developed simultaneously for Sony E-mount. The APS-C lenses are expected to be available in fall 2021.

Since the launch of the 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD, a fast-aperture standard zoom lens for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras in 2018, Tamron has continually expanded its line of lenses for Sony mirrorless cameras. The popularity and wide adoption of these lenses prompted many user requests for the manufacture of the lens for other camera brands.

As a specialist in the all-in-one zoom lens category, Tamron recognized the potential to develop the first all-in-one zoom lens for the Fujifilm X mount. The 18-300mm is the world’s first all-in-one zoom lens for Sony and Fujifilm APS-C mirrorless cameras featuring a 16.6x zoom ratio. To provide the pleasure of photography to more people around the world, Tamron will continue to develop unique products and expand the number of lenses compatible with more camera brands.

Overview of the 18-300mm features

The 18-300mm covers a wide zoom range from approximately 27mm to 450mm (full-frame equivalent focal length). The first APS-C mirrorless camera zoom lens in the world with a 16.6x zoom ratio, the lens delivers the benefits of a versatile all-in-one zoom lens ideal for a broad array of photographic possibilities. Its autofocus drive system uses Tamron’s linear motor focus mechanism VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) for superior quietness and agile performance; and the lens includes special lens elements arranged precisely to maintain high resolution performance from edge-to-edge and provide high image quality that is among the best of all all-in-one zoom lenses.

With a minimum object distance of 5.9 inches at the wide end and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2, this lens performs astonishingly well in its category when shooting up close. It is equipped with Tamron’s proprietary VC (Vibration Compensation) mechanism that supports stable photography even at ultra-telephoto focal lengths. And it features a unified 67mm filter size, the same as most other TAMRON lenses for mirrorless cameras.

