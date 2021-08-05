Late Wednesday night, Tamron announced the development of the upcoming 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD lens for Sony E-mount cameras. The lens is expected to launch in 2021, and marks the first time a mirrorless zoom lens has achieved a maximum wide-open aperture of f/2. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Top features of the 35-150mm

The 35-150mm f/2-2.8 is a zoom lens that covers the range from wide-angle (35mm) through telephoto (150mm) and is ideal for travel photography. With this focal range, you can enjoy shooting magnificent views and large buildings at 35mm and dynamic close-up shots at 150mm. Travel photographers can easily take beautiful sunrise and sunset shots, shoot distinctive exterior buildings and interiors like restaurants, and take twilight and nightscape photos.

With high-level performance under a wide variety of shooting conditions, this new fast lens is ideal for travel aimed at creating superb photographic works. By incorporating the VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism, the lens features a very high-speed and high-precision autofocus for a fast-aperture lens. It also incorporates a new design in the pursuit of enhanced operability and ergonomic texture.

The new lens supports the full array of frequently used angles-of-view including wide-angle, standard, medium telephoto and telephoto, making it easy to compose the perfect shot without changing lenses or your position from the subject.

The 35-150mm is also compatible with the new Tamron Lens Utility software originally and uniquely developed by Tamron. Tamron Lens Utility can be operated via your computer by connecting the lens from its Connector Port via the optional Tamron Connection Cable. Users can customize the functions and update the firmware through the lens rather than through the camera. The personal customization gives flexible shooting options to match the shooting situation such as still photography or videography.