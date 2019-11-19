It’s hard to believe that it’s almost Thanksgiving! And with this wonderful holiday of thanks, family, foo, football and more, comes shopping holidays like Black Friday.

A few companies have gotten in the fun early, offering discounts that will last through Black Friday and even Cyber Monday. That means you get to sleep off all that turkey without waking up early! Check out these super early Black Friday deals below.

Platypod

Ends December 25, 2019

Platypod is offering major deals on three bundles to get you started, available only on its website. Learn more at platypod.com.

Max Macro Bundle: Includes one Platypod Max with two LitraTorch 2.0 lights. Get two goosenecks for free! $339 value for just $279.

Includes one Platypod Max with two LitraTorch 2.0 lights. Get two goosenecks for free! $339 value for just $279. Ultra Compact Travel Bundle: Includes one Platypod Ultra with a Benro IN00 ball head. Get a multi-accessory set for free! $143 value for just $109.

Includes one Platypod Ultra with a Benro IN00 ball head. Get a multi-accessory set for free! $143 value for just $109. Accessorize Your Platypod: Includes two LitraTorch 2.0 lights and a multi-accessory kit. Get a gooseneck set for free! $239 value for just $209.

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan

40% off, ends November 29, 2019

Fresh off of a round of updates released at Adobe MAX, Adobe is offering 40% off its All Apps plan. This includes popular software like Lightroom and Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro and more. Plus you get free access to the new Photoshop on the iPad, as well as 100GB of cloud storage. Learn more at adobe.com.

Olympus

Olympus is offering $300 off its new OM-D E-M5 Mark III kit, with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II lens. Additionally, the company is offering early Black Friday pricing on various lenses, including the 12-40mm f/2.8 and 12-100mm f/4 PRO lenses:

Sigma

Ends December 5, 2019

Sigma is offering up to $250 off its high-performance Art prime lenses:

35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art: Sigma’s best-selling Art lens, perfect for a high-quality, wide-angle perspective on landscapes, portraits, still life, close-ups and casual snaps. $899 value for just $649.

50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art: A higher standard of excellence, re-engineered for high megapixel DSLRs. $949 value for just $829.

85mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art: Super-resolution sharpness and beautiful bokeh blur come together to stir the artist’s soul. $1119 value for just $1079.

The company is also offering its Mount Converter MC-11 for $100 off.

Stay tuned to Photofocus for more deals through Cyber Monday!