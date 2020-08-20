This morning, Sony announced the release of Imaging Edge Webcam, which allows users to use their Sony digital camera as a high-quality webcam.

Available for Windows 10, the camera connects via USB. It enables users to take advantage of Sony’s imaging technologies, such as autofocus, high resolution picture quality and several other camera-specific features.

“Given the growing demand for live streaming and video communication, we’re excited to share a new application that will give so many loyal Sony customers the ability to quickly and easily transform their camera into a highly effective webcam for live streaming, video calls and so much more,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Sony Imaging Products and Solutions America.

At launch, Imaging Edge Webcam is compatible with 35 Sony cameras, including:

a9 and a9 II

a7R II, a7R III and a7R IV

a7S, a7S II and a7S III

a7 II and a7 III

a6100, a6400 and a6600

RX100 VI and RX100 VII

RX0 and RX0 II

ZV-1

Fore more information and to download Imaging Edge Webcam, visit Sony’s website.