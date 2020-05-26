This morning, Sony announced the ZV-1, a new, compact camera that’s specifically geared to content creators vloggers. While the exterior looks similar to Sony’s RX100 series of cameras, the ZV-1 focuses completely on video, with a spec list that should provide a great option for both beginner or advanced videographers.

The ZV-1 is an impressive, entry-level video camera, offering UHD 4K video at up to 30p. It can also record Full HD video at 60p, 100p and 120p. There is no recording limit with the ZV-1, which takes a single SD card. The ZV-1 has a 20.1MP 1″ Exmor RS BSI CMOS sensor and has a built-in ZEISS 28-70mm equivalent f/1.8-2.8 lens.

Featuring a 3-inch side flip-out touchscreen LCD, the ZV-1 also incorporates a directional 3-capsule microphone for improved audio recording. It also has a 3.5mm microphone port and a Multi Interface Shoe for attaching accessories like external microphones. It comes with a wind screen that can be attached to the camera

On the still side of things, the camera features built-in digital and optical stabilization, and offers continuous shooting up to 24fps. There’s also an option to shoot up to 90fps for up to seven frames at a time.

Features of the ZV-1

Color science

The ZV-1 also has several features, including enhanced color science that makes for natural skin tones for both movie and still capture. It also has a Soft Skin option to automatically smooth blemishes.

Autofocus

The camera has focal plane phase-detection autofocus, utilizing 315 focusing points across 65% of the screen area to quickly switch between subjects without hunting. The camera can switch focus when taking a selfie using the touchscreen, and quickly switch it back again with another touch.

Also on the focusing side, real-time tracking will recognize color, patterns, subject distance and face/eye information, automatically snapping the camera into precise focus tracking. When the camera recognizes eyes, faces or subjects, a frame is displayed on each target.

Product Showcase

The Product Showcase setting automatically deprioritizes your face and widens the field of view. Holding a product up to the camera will automatically switch the focus to the product from your face, making for easy product review videos.

Super slow motion

The ZV-1 allows you to add drama to your videos, with recording rates as high as 960fps. Adjustable playback rates let you slow down footage from 4x to 40x.

Built-in ND filters

Achieve more precise exposure control with the ZV-1’s built-in ND filters. This lets you capture things like blurred motion and expressive bokeh even in daylight conditions, up to EV19.

The ZV-1 is now available for pre-order. Through June 28, 2020, the camera is available on special for $748. After that date it will retail for $798. It is expected to ship beginning June 11, 2020.