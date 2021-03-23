This morning, Sony announced three ultracompact primes to its full-frame, E-mount lineup — the 24mm f/2.8, 40mm f/2.5 and 50mm f/2.5 G lenses. All three lenses are almost identical in size and weight, offering a lightweight option to full-frame photographers.

When paired with a Sony full-frame or APS-C camera, all three lenses offer high resolution, intuitive operability, and fast, precise and quiet AF (autofocus) capabilities. The lenses were designed for a wide range of photo and video uses including portraiture, landscape, street photography and more.

“At Sony we are constantly innovating to develop the best tools that allow photographers and video creators to realize their artistic vision,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president for Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. “With these three dynamic lenses, our customers can capture a wide range of perspectives with the excellent resolution and beautiful bokeh that Sony’s G lenses are known for.”

All three lenses feature double linear motors and internal focusing. They are also built to be dust and moisture resistant, coming in a metal finish. The exterior has a focus ring with linear response manual focus, a Focus Hold button, an AF/MF switch as well as an aperture ring with click selection.

The 24mm is constructed of 7 groups with 8 elements and Extra-low Dispersion (ED) glass, while the 40mm and 50mm both have 9 groups and 9 elements (with the 50mm having ED glass). All three lenses share a 68mm filter thread size.

All three lenses share a size of 2.68-by-1.77 inches, and have a similar weight, with the 50mm and 40mm coming in at 6.1 ounces, and the 24mm coming in at 5.7 ounces. This is key for video users, as it allows the lenses to be swapped on a gimbal without the need to rebalance each time.

Specs

24mm f/2.8

Minimum focus distance: 0.24m (AF) / 0.18m (MF)

Maximum magnification: 0.13x (AF) / 0.19x (MF)

Diaphragm blades: 7, rounded

Weight: 5.7 ounces

Dimensions: 2.68″ x 1.77″

Image stabilization: No

40mm f/2.5

Minimum focus distance: 0.28m (AF) / 0.25m (MF)

Maximum magnification: 0.18x (AF) / 0.23x (MF)

Diaphragm blades: 7, rounded

Weight: 6.1 ounces

Dimensions: 2.68″ x 1.77

Image stabilization: No

50mm f/2.5

Minimum focus distance: 0.35m (AF) / 0.31m (MF)

Maximum magnification: 0.18x (AF) / 0.21x (MF)

Diaphragm blades: 7, rounded

Weight: 6.1 ounces

Dimensions: 2.68″ x 1.77″

Image stabilization: No

The lenses follow a recent trend of ultracompact primes from several companies, including Tamron and Sigma. Sony’s offerings will be available for a suggested retail price of $598 starting in May.

