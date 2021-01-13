This morning, Sony announced the much-anticipated FE 35mm f/1.4 G Master lens. The lens offers first-class image quality and beautiful bokeh, in a compact and lightweight design.

“At Sony, our purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology so we designed the FE 35mm F1.4 GM to perfectly capture the moments that need to be saved forever,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president for Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. “With exquisite resolution and intelligent focusing technology, all in a small, lightweight design, this is an indispensable lens that does not compromise on image quality.”

The 35mm f/1.4 lens weighs just 18.5 ounces and measures 3-by-3.875 inches in size. It features optical technology that delivers stunning contrast and superb resolution. Two XA (extreme aspherical) elements effectively maintain excellent resolution throughout the image area. An ED glass element and other optical refinements lets the 35mm f/1.4 perform well in difficult lighting situations, by suppressing chromatic aberration and purple fringing.

Thanks to an 11-blade construction, the 35mm f/1.4 delivers beautiful bokeh, a signature of Sony’s G Master lens lineup. The two XA elements also contribute to impressive close-ups, offering a minimum focusing distance of just 10.6 inches.

State-of-the-art control algorithms allow for improved control response and precision, while minimizing vibration and noise for fast, smooth and silent autofocus performance. Linear Response MF lets the focus ring respond to subtle control when focusing manually, allowing for creative focusing effects when shooting video.

The 35mm f/1.4 offers an aperture ring with switchable click stops, a customizable focus hold button and a focus mode switch.

The lens will be available in February for $1398. Preorders are now available through B&H.