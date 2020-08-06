This morning, Sigma announced a redesigned 85mm f/1.4 lens for mirrorless cameras, the 85mm f/1.4 DG DN | Art lens. Available for L-mount and Sony E-mount, the lens is a complete reinvention of the fast-aperture portrait prime lens.

The compact lens features a dust and splash-proof design in addition to its completely new optical formula. It includes five Special Low Dispersion Elements and one aspherical element for edge-to-edge image sharpness. It also corrects aberrations for no color bleed, even at the maximum f/1.4 aperture. The lens also has an 11-blade rounded diaphragm for smooth, attractive bokeh.

“The Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art pairs large-aperture, professional-caliber optical performance with a lightweight, sturdy and compact body, a combination which has long been difficult to achieve,” said Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President of Sigma Corporation of America. “This vision is finally realized with the new 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art lens.”

While noticeably smaller than the current 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art lens, it is paired with a stepping motor that is optimized for both phase and contrast detection autofocus. The lens is over an inch shorter and more than a pound lighter than the previous version.

The Thermally Stable Composite (TSC) construction includes a brass bayonet mount plus well-damped switches and rings. Additional features include an aperture ring that allows for clicked and de-clicked operation, a programmable AFL button on the lens barrel and a new Iris Ring Lock Switch that prevents unintended movement of the aperture ring.

Specs

Weight: 630 grams / 22.2 ounces

Filter size: 77mm

Size: 94.1mm / 3.7 inches (L-mount)

Aperture range: 1.4 – 16

Minimum focusing distance: 85 cm / 33.5 inches

Aperture blades: 11 rounded

Elements / groups: 15 / 11, with 5 SLDs and 1 aspherical lens

The Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN | Art lens will be available in late August 2020 for a retail price of $1199. Pre-orders are now available. You can watch the complete product announcement below.