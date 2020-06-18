This morning, Sigma announced the launch of the 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary lens, Sigma’s first ultra telephoto lens designed exclusively for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Additionally, they introduced two new teleconverters and a series of L-Mount prime lenses, in addition to a USB dock for L-Mount and EF-M mount lenses.

100-400mm brings compact size and ultra telephoto performance

The 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary lens marks the first time Sigma has released a telephoto zoom for full-frame mirrorless camera systems. Its new optical formula promises edge-to-edge sharpness and high-contrast image quality throughout the focal range.

The lens construction is made up of 16 groups and 22 elements, with one FLD and four SLDs used for the effective correction of aberrations and distortions.

The lens will be available for both Sony E-mount and L-mount.

Featuring a stepping motor system that is optimized for both phase and contrast detection autofocus, the 100-400mm makes for smooth eye-tracking AF.

The lens will be available July 10, 2020 at a retail price of $949. Pre-orders are now available.

1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters

Also introduced were two new teleconverters — the 1.4x TC-1411 and the 2.0x TC-2011 for L-mount. Paired with the 100-400mm, the TC-1411 can obtain a focal range of 140-560mm, while the TC-2011 can obtain 200-800mm.

Both teleconverters feature dust and splash-proof construction, comparable to that of Sigma’s Sports lenses. They’ll be available July 10, 2020; the TC-1411 will retail for $399 and the TC-2011 will retail for $429.

New USB Dock UD-11

Designed exclusively for Sigma L-Mount and Canon EF-M mount mirrorless lenses, the UD-11 allows users to update firmware and customize settings on lenses. Users can also adjust the sensitivity of manual focus function speed, utilizing a new USB-C connection.

The UD-11 will be available July 10, 2020 at a retail price of $59.

Mirrorless f/1.4 trio lenses now available in L-Mount

Sigma has made the 16mm, 30mm and 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary lenses available for the L-Mount. Each lens is compact and lightweight, with stepping motors that ensure smooth, swift and quiet autofocus for stills and video.

The lenses are also available for the Sony E-mount, Canon EF-M mount and for micro four-thirds systems.

All three lenses will begin shipping July 10, 2020. The 16mm will run $449, while the 30mm will retail for $339 and the 56mm for $479.