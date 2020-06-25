Today, Sigma has announced the availability of Firmware v2.0 for the Sigma fp. The update includes several new features, updates and a bug fix.
New features include creation and playback of Cinemagraphs, CinemaDNG footage playback and still capture during live view and movie shooting. Also new in Firmware v2.0:
- Still image capture from movie files (CinemaDNG, MOV) shot with the Sigma fp
- HDR in movie shooting
- Still and movie shooting in Director’s Viewfinder mode
Function updates and enhancements include:
- Support for Dual Base ISO (ISO 100 and 3200)
- Improved autofocus performance
- Improved accuracy with evaluative exposure metering
- Improved image quality
- Supports CinemaDNG 25 and 29.97 fps (UHS 12bit) shooting
- Supports CinemaDNG 100 fps (FHD 12bit) shooting
- Supports CinemaDNG 100 and 119.88 fps (FHD 8 bit and 10 bit) shooting
- Bug fix for flickering phenomenon in dark video footage
For a complete look at Firmware v2.0 for the Sigma fp, check out the video below.
To see more details and to download the update, visit Sigma’s website.