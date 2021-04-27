This morning, Sigma announced its new 35mm f/1.4 DG DN | Art lens for mirrorless cameras. Featuring a smaller footprint and lighter weight than the existing model, the 35mm offers “an outstanding level of sharpness right to the edges of the frame at all apertures, as well as exceptionally smooth and attractive bokeh.”

The lens features ultra-fast autofocus, a de-clickable and lockable aperture ring and a customizable AFL button.

Exceptional optical performance

Central to the design of the 35mm is its sophisticated optical performance, which is consistent with the development of all Art line lenses. The lens incorporates 15 elements in 11 groups. With two Special Low Dispersion (SLD) elements, an Extraordinary Low Dispersion (ELD) element, an ‘F’ Low Dispersion (FLD) element and two aspherical elements, and as well as other high-performance glass, the lens’ advanced optical construction utilizes Sigma’s state-of-the-art optical design technology, minimizing all types of aberration including axial chromatic aberration, which cannot be corrected in-camera.

In spite of having a very wide aperture of f/1.4, the lens is able to control sagittal coma flare extremely well even wide open, stopping bright points of light from flaring out near the edges of the frame. This will be particularly appealing to night sky photographers.

Sample images captured with the new SIGMA 35mm DG DN | Art lens by photographer Kazuyuki Hagiwara. Photos courtesy SIGMA Corporation. Sample images captured with the new SIGMA 35mm DG DN | Art lens by photographer Kazuyuki Hagiwara. Photos courtesy SIGMA Corporation. Sample images captured with the new SIGMA 35mm DG DN | Art lens by photographer Kazuyuki Hagiwara. Photos courtesy SIGMA Corporation.

Owing to its 11 rounded diaphragm blades, the lens displays smooth, round bokeh so that out-of-focus areas are not distracting. This makes the 35mm well-suited to portraits, supported by its ultra-sharp image quality and minimal color bleeding. It also performs very well in backlit conditions thanks to Sigma’s anti-ghosting and anti-flare technology that it has cultivated through countless simulations and real-life testing in our many years of lens development. This keeps shots high contrast and free of excessive flare even when working in difficult light.

Fast and quiet AF in a compact body

The focusing mechanism in the 35mm features a stepping motor. This motor controls a focusing lens group composed of a single, lightweight element, which means AF is responsive and quiet, and is able to keep track of moving objects very effectively. Manual focusing is smooth and precise, but with the right amount of resistance for film-makers. Certainly, this lens has a focus mode switch on the body.

The 35mm wholly embraces the Art line concept, which is “designed with a focus on sophisticated optical performance.” This — paired with its advanced autofocus performance and the convenience of a compact size — makes for a lens that raises the standards.

Professional features

On the body of the 35mm is an aperture ring that allows aperture to be controlled via the lens, or when set to Auto, using the camera. An aperture lock switch on the lens body allows the aperture ring to be locked in Auto so that it’s not accidentally knocked during shooting. A big plus for film-makers, the aperture ring can be de-clicked, allowing users to seamlessly adjust exposure. Also on the lens barrel is a focus mode switch and an AFL button, which can be customized to a desired function from within the camera menu (depending on the model). The switch is ergonomically positioned to be controlled by the thumb during use.

A petal type lens hood is included in the box, which helps reduce flare and offers the lens added protection if dropped. The hood has a lock mechanism that keeps it attached securely to the lens, and its rubberized grip makes it quick and easy to attach and remove.

On top of this impressive array of features and elegant exterior, the body of the 35mm offers an exceptional level of durability that helps it withstand long-term professional use as well as individual operating parts that give a good fit to the hand. The dust and splash proof structure provides sealing on buttons and along joins between constituent parts, and there’s a rubber gasket around the mount. There’s also a water and oil repellent coating applied to the front element ensures that photographers can rely on it in any conditions.

Specs

Lens construction: 15 elements in 11 groups, with 1 FLD, 1 ELD, 2 SLD and 2 aspherical elements

Aperture: f/1.4–f/16

Minimum focusing distance: 11.8 inches

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:5.4

Filter size: 67mm

Dimensions: 3-by-4.3 inches

Weight: 22.8 ounces

Pricing and availability

The Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG DN | Art will be available for both L-mount and Sony E-mount. The lens is slated to be available mid-May for a retail price of $899. Preorders are now available via B&H.