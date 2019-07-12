Sigma announces pocketable full-frame mirrorless camera

Sigma has announced the Sigma fp, the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless digital camera. The camera boasts a 35mm full-frame Bayer sensor with 24.6 megapixels.

The camera features overall dimensions of just 112.6 x 69.9 x 45.3 mm and a body weight of 370 grams. Covered on the front and back with die-cast aluminum alloy, the compact body of the Sigma fp is built with a signature heat sink structure and sealing on 42 points for a dust- and splash-proof structure.

It incorporates a construction without a mechanical shutter for quiet shooting, allowing photographers to shoot without worrying about noise. It gives zero shutter shock, even in quick succession at a frame rate of 18 frames per second. The absence of a mechanical shutter also means the performance level can stay constant, offering optimal reliability.

The Sigma fp features a contrast detection focusing system, and comes with 49 points of focus. It has an ISO range of 100-25,600, and can be expanded to ISO 6-102,400. The camera has one SD card slot. It features a 3.2-inch touchscreen, however, there is not an electronic viewfinder.

The camera also features the L-Mount, characterized by a short flange focal length, large diameter and superior durability. The L-Mount is compatible with lenses from Sigma, in addition to Leica and Panasonic. Sigma also has an MC-21 mount converter, allowing usage of Sigma’s SA mount and Sigma’s Canon-specific EF mount.

Creative technologies

The Sigma fp also highlights a number of unique creative technologies. Included is a “Teal and Orange” mode, inspired by the color grading technique commonly used in Hollywood films. Each mode has a slider that enables adjustment of the strength and effects to apply, giving even greater control in finalizing your creation.

The camera is also the first Sigma camera to employ a tone curve adjustment function in addition to “Fill Light,” a special adjustment function of Sigma Photo Pro. It has also introduced “Tone” and “Color” buttons for quick access to each control menu.

Other features include Auto HDR, allowing you to capture multiple exposures of both stills and video, and Cinemagraph, achieving a hybrid between still photography and video to help create animated GIFs.

Video features

The Sigma fp supports 12-bit CinemaDNG external recording. It’s capable of capturing 4K UHD/24fps video, perfect for filmmaking. It also supports ALL-I recording, optimal for editing H.264 compressed videos.

For video output, the fp uses USB 3.1, allowing for smooth data transmission to an external recording unit.

Availability

The Sigma fp is scheduled to be released this fall. No pricing information has been announced.