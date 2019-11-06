Overnight, Sigma announced the launch of its 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art zoom lens for full-frame cameras.

Available in an E-mount and L-mount, this lens is the second newly-designed Art zoom lens, featuring a large f/2.8 aperture. The release follows the debut of the 14-24 f/2.8 DG DN Art zoom lens for mirrorless cameras.

Key features include best-in-class optical performance. By employing three aspheric lenses, the 24-70mm f/2.8 subdues aberrations, tailors the resolution and achieves uniformity and superior optical performance from the center to the periphery throughout the zoom range. It has a Super Multi-Layer Coating as well as Sigma’s Nano Porous Coating, to achieve high-contrast and clear image quality. This results in a higher-quality image and a lens designed to be less affected by strong incident light, such as flare.

The lens features a dust and splash-proof body, as well as a zoom lock mechanism. The maximum magnifications are 1:2.9 at 24mm, and 1:4.5 at 70mm. The minimum focusing distance is 18 cm at 24mm.

Additional features include a locking lens hood, available mount conversion service, evaluation with Sigma’s A1 MTF measuring system, 11-blade rounded diaphragm and a high-precision, rugged brass bayonet mount.

The lens will be available in mid-November. Pricing will be announced at a later date.