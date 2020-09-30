This morning, Sigma announced the 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro | Art lens, for both Sony E-mount and L-mount. It is the first prime macro lens designed by Sigma exclusively for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The camera offers a 1:1 magnification, and is constructed to be dust and splash-proof. It features a new optical formula to provide for exceptional sharpness and pleasing bokeh, due to 17 elements in 12 groups, with one SLD element. The lens also has nine rounded aperture blades.

The 105mm f/2.8 Macro features a Hypersonic Motor that’s optimized for both contrast and phase detection autofocus. It also has a three-zone focus limiter switch, and a clicked/de-clicked aperture ring with lock switch.

The lens also has full compatibility with face and eye-detection autofocus systems.

“In order to capture the minute details of small subjects, macro lenses must meet an extremely high standard of optical precision, and the new Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro | Art lens truly delivers,” says Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President of Sigma Corporation of America. “Whether you are shooting images of flowers, insects or just interesting objects around the house, the sharpness, bokeh quality and practical functionality of this lens will exceed the expectations of professionals and hobbyists alike.”

The L-mount version of the lens is also compatible with Sigma’s TC-1411 and TC-2011 teleconverters, increasing the maximum magnification to 1.4:1 and 2:1, respectively.

The Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro | Art lens is set to be released in late October, for a retail price of $799. Preorders are now available through B&H Photo.

Sample images

Photo by Jim Koepnick, Sigma Ambassador Photo by Jim Koepnick, Sigma Ambassador Photo by Jim Koepnick, Sigma Ambassador Photo by Jim Koepnick, Sigma Ambassador Photo by Nick Vrona, Sigma Marketing Specialist Photo by Nick Vrona, Sigma Marketing Specialist Photo by Jack Howard, Sigma Public Relations Director

Specs

Focal length: 105mm

Aperture range: f/2.8 – f/22

Aperture blades: 9, rounded

Elements/Groups: 17/12

Dimensions: 2.9 x 5.3 inches

Weight: 1.58 pounds / 715 grams

Angle of View: 23.3°

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:1

Filter size: 62mm

Watch the complete announcement below.