This morning, Sennheiser released a slew of new audio-for-video products, including lavaliers, camera mount microphones and mobile kits. These new pr ducts give content creators everything they need to capture audio easily and reliably.

Sennheiser XS Lav mics

The new Sennheiser XS Lav mics give videographers a quick and easy way to add a high-quality vocal track to videos. Whether you’re podcasting, recording a voice-over, interviewing or vlogging – this omni-directional clip-on mic will deliver clear and natural sound.

“Simple, straightforward audio recording and a clearly noticeable upgrade in sound quality – this is what the XS Lav family will give you,” says Nicole Fresen, Product Manager at Sennheiser. “These mics will become your indispensable audio companions for content creation.”

Using a dedicated microphone from the XS Lav family will reveal all the difference that a lavalier microphone can make. By placing the microphone closer to the sound source, you are able to isolate your voice and attenuate distracting noise from the surrounding environment. Despite the cable, it also gives you more freedom to move in front of the camera without deteriorating the audio, making listening an enjoyable experience for your audience.

Furthermore, the omni-directional lavalier microphone is a commonly used type in professional broadcast applications. Being able to discreetly clip the mic to clothing offers a professional look and enhanced sound.

XS Lav is hassle-free – your smartphone or computer will power the microphone and automatically switch from the internal mic. All you need is to plug the 2m cable into your device and you’re ready to record. A standard USB-C to USB-A adapter will make your XS Lav ready for legacy products, too. For video conferencing, simply choose XS Lav USB-C, as the 3.5 mm jack on XS Lav Mobile will disable your device’s audio output.

All XS Lav mics include a microphone clip, removable foam windshield and a draw-string storage pouch as a standard. The XS Lav USB-C Mobile Kit additionally contains a Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp and Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod.

Sennheiser Mobile Kits

Rounding off the launch of its MKE 400 compact shotgun microphone for cameras and the XS Lav clip-on microphones for mobile phones and computers, audio specialist Sennheiser has also announced the launch of various Mobile Kits. These include a Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod and Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp, making them ideal for vloggers and content creators for whom the smartphone is the tool of choice during some or for all of their creation processes. To complement existing microphones, the Mobile Kit is also available on its own as an accessory.

“The Mobile Kits are designed to satisfy all your audio needs in ready-to-go packages,” says Nicole Fresen, product manager at Sennheiser. “Whether you prefer an on-camera mic or a wireless lavalier, there is the right mic for every requirement, plus a few clever accessories to cater to your needs.”

MKE 200 Mobile Kit and MKE 400 Mobile Kit

As video recording often happens on various devices, both the MKE 200 and MKE 400 include 3.5 mm TRS and TRRS cables for use with DSLR/M cameras and mobile devices, respectively. With the Smartphone Clamp and Manfrotto PIXI, the Mobile Kit versions have vloggers and creators prepared for all recording situations.

XS Lav USB-C Mobile Kit

This kit adds the Smartphone Clamp and PIXI to Sennheiser’s wired USB-C lavalier microphone to create an ideal vlogging and podcasting bundle.

XSW-D Portable Lav Mobile Kit

Sennheiser’s wireless lavalier solution is not only supplied with the Smartphone Clamp and Mini Tripod but also includes an additional TRS-TRRS cable for connection to smart devices (also available separately as XSW-D Mobile cable). This special cable features an attenuator to ensure optimum levels for mobile devices.

CL 35 USB-C cable

Maybe you need to connect to a smart device with a USB-C socket? Then the CL 35-USB-C cable (TRS to USB-C) is for you. Available separately as an accessory, it’s ideal if you want to use the MKE 200 Mobile Kit, MKE 400 Mobile Kit and XSW-D Portable Lav Mobile Kit with a USB-C device.

