Secrets revealed: Learn how to propel your photography with Serge Ramelli

Professional urban and landscape photographer Serge Ramelli is offering a free, one-of-a-kind masterclass, where he reveals his secrets and shows how to take your photos to the next level.

In 2005, one of Serge’s friends showed him what he could do with Photoshop, turning an OK portrait into an amazing magazine cover. He was hooked from there on, and started a 14-year photography journey. He has since created a YouTube channel with over 570,000 subscribers, making him the number one YouTube channel on Lightroom in the world, and number four on Photoshop.

Based in California, Serge enjoys photographing dramatic type photographs, inspired by movies such as “Amelie Poulain,” “War Horse” and “Gone With the Wind.” He travels the world looking on how he can put an interesting spin on amazing landscapes.

Learn the key points that make a photograph great

In his masterclass, Serge will discuss topics such as:

  • How to be a master photographer without expensive gear, formal education and years of practice
  • The fundamental principles of photography that will propel you ahead of 99% of your competition
  • Quickly and easily create stunning images without spending hours editing every photo
  • Speed up your retouching speed, up to 10 times
  • Take your passion for photography and turn it into a business that drives cash into your bank account
  • Learn how to build a massive social media following through YouTube, Facebook and Instagram

By attending the masterclass, you also receive a free bonus gift — Serge’s Photography Toolbox!

Click here to register today!

